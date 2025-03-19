Woman convicted of using dead person’s identity to cash counterfeit checks

Officials say that a man is facing charges over a stunt done in a video posted on YouTube last summer.

A Colorado women was convicted by a Tulsa jury of using a dead person’s identity to cash counterfeit checks at a Walmart in Sand Springs.

41-year-old Sarai Jamila Nyasha Freeman was found guilty of two counts of Passing and Uttering Counterfeit Obligations and Securities, two counts of Aggravated Identity Theft and one count of Failure to Appear.

During Freeman’s trial, evidence was presented showing Freeman had used the identity of a dead person to cash two counterfeit U.S. Treasury Checks at a Walmart in Sand Springs in Jan. 2020.

The first check was for $2,100 and the second was for more than $700.

Court documents state Freeman was given a plane ticket for her trial date in Dec. 2024, but Freeman failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

In a state case in Tulsa County from 2023, Freeman pled guilty to four counts of uttering forged documents in 2019. According to court documents for that case, two bench warrants were issued for her appearance.

Freeman will be sentenced at a later date.