A woman credits Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims for saving her life during a shooting

22-year-old Angelina Wiley says she survived a mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year because she was wearing a Skims bodysuit.

A TikTok, which was posted on 18 May, went viral this week with more than 1.4m views as fellow TikTokers tagged Kim Kardashian in the hopes that she would see the video.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Wiley began the clip. She explained that she was shot “four times” during an incident that occurred on New Year’s Day, according to The Independent. “The night that I got shot, under my dress I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit,” she said. “It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out.”

“I recommend it,” Wiley jokingly added. “I’m definitely going to buy some more, I mean I should wear it everyday. It’s like body armor for women.”

As she threw her hand up in the air, she said: “Call it fate, or Jesus, but I’mma call it Kim.”

Wiley revealed in a follow-up video that she was wearing the Skims Sculpt Thong Bodysuit ($68) when she was shot four times. In addition to the gunshot wounds, the incident also left her with a ruptured bladder, a cracked pelvis, and a bullet still lodged in her abdomen.

The 22-year-old revealed in a series of videos posted last March that she was waiting for a Lyft around 1.30am when she decided to grab a bite from a nearby food truck. As she crossed the street with her friend, Wiley heard “people fighting” before a man “in a ski mask” began shooting.

She has since started a GoFundMe page to raise money towards her medical bills. In an update shared on 8 July, after her video went viral, Wiley said she is in physical therapy but she continues to struggle with her hip and “severe PTSD” ever since the shooting.



