Woman dead after drowning on Eufaula Lake in McIntosh County

Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says troopers responded to a drowning on Eufaula Lake in McIntosh County last week.

According to OHP’s report, the drowning happened about nine miles west of Eufaula around 1:38 p.m. on Friday.

OHP says 59-year-old Michele Watson, from Oklahoma City, was operating a 2025 Crest Tritoon with five passengers, four adults and a child.

According to the report, the boat came to a stop in the middle of the lake. Watson jumped into the water to swim and did not resurface.

OHP reported a personal flotation device was not in use.

Watson was transported to Mallory Martin Funeral Home, OHP said.