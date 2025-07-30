Woman dead after drowning on Eufaula Lake in McIntosh County

By Matt Hutson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says troopers responded to a drowning on Eufaula Lake in McIntosh County last week.

According to OHP’s report, the drowning happened about nine miles west of Eufaula around 1:38 p.m. on Friday.

OHP says 59-year-old Michele Watson, from Oklahoma City, was operating a 2025 Crest Tritoon with five passengers, four adults and a child.

According to the report, the boat came to a stop in the middle of the lake. Watson jumped into the water to swim and did not resurface.

OHP reported a personal flotation device was not in use.

Watson was transported to Mallory Martin Funeral Home, OHP said.

