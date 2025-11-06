Woman dead following house fire in midtown Tulsa Thursday morning

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is dead following a house fire in midtown Tulsa early Thursday morning.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at 1211 South Indianapolis Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. They reported light smoke and began efforts to put out the fire. Another fire crew began search and rescue operations.

TFD quickly located and contained the fire to the bedroom. While searching the residence, firefighters found an adult female inside the home. The woman was removed from the residence, and first responders attempted to revive her. Despite their efforts, she died at the scene.

Fire investigators say the fire was an accident.

“Tragic incidents like this a reminder of how quickly fires can start and how important it is to have working smoke alarms, and a plan to get out safely,” said a spokesperson with TFD.

TFD says it will go around the neighborhood and offer free smoke alarm installations and provide education to residents.