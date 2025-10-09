Woman dies after single-vehicle crash in McIntosh County

A woman is dead following a crash on the State Highway 266/State Highway 72 junction in McIntosh County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers report a vehicle, driven by Sarah Bratt, 48 of Porter, was traveling northbound on State Highway 266 after 12:30 p.m. when it departed the roadway to the right and went through a gravel parking lot. Bratt then went back on the road sliding out of control before eventually overturning. The vehicle rolled twice before ejecting Bratt.

Bratt was later pronounced dead.

According to the report, Bratt was not wearing her seatbelt.