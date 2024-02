TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a suspect is in custody after they found a woman dead in her midtown Tulsa apartment Saturday morning.

According to police, at around 12:30 a.m., they were called out near 14th and Peoria for a welfare check.

Police said they found the woman inside her apartment, dead from stab wounds.

Dilan Newberry was interviewed and then charged with first-degree murder, police said.