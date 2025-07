Woman injured in stabbing at Turkey Mountain, police searching for suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed while jogging on the Turkey Mountain trail.

Police said officers responded to a stabbing call around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday regarding a jogger stabbed in the face.

Police have not released any names involved in this situation but say a suspect is at large. Police say they are searching Turkey Mountain.