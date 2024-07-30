Woman kidnapped twice in one week, Tulsa Police say

Man arrested after handcuffing girl in the back of a truck (Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly found handcuffed in the backseat of his truck after what Tulsa Police say is the man’s second time kidnapping the woman.

On June 8, Aaron Pruitt was arrested after officers claimed they found a girl handcuffed in the backseat of his truck.

Police say the girl was kidnapped by Pruitt a week before, but she was able to escape. On June 7, he allegedly kidnapped her a second time, handcuffing her to the backseat.

That evening, Pruitt reportedly stopped at QuikTrip near East 41st Street and Memorial Drive. Police say he left the girl in the car, still handcuffed.

That was when she got the attention of some bikers at the gas station, who contacted the police.

Pruitt reportedly tried to tell police he was related to the girl.

Police say Pruitt was arrested on the scene. On the way to the station, Police claimed Pruitt said he would go back for the girl when he got out.

He was released on a less than $3000 bond under 24 hours later.

Pruitt’s court date is set for August 27. He is facing kidnapping, threatening an act of violence, unlawful possession of controlled drugs, and paraphernalia charges.

Tulsa Police say if you have information on Pruitt, you can call their non-emergency line at 918-596-9222.