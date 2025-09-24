Woman loses both arms, legs after being attacked by two pit bulls

Woman loses both arms, legs after being attacked by two pit bulls

OKMULGEE, Okla. — An Okmulgee woman, Janelle Scott, has now lost both of her arms and legs following an attack by two pit bulls earlier this month.

Okmulgee Police say the dogs’ owner was in jail and a friend was watching them.

One of the dogs also attacked Janelle’s boyfriend, and he killed the dog in self-defense.

Officers say they didn’t find any evidence that the second dog was involved, though they are still investigating.

Janelle’s mom, Cheryl Scott, says this experience has been traumatic for the entire family.

Woman loses both arms, legs after being attacked by two pit bulls

Cheryl said each day is different. Her daughter was able to keep all of her limbs until last Friday, but each day, she says she’s determined to keep fighting.

“Every day that she has to go into surgery, it’s been hard. I was wondering, ‘How much more can they do?’ When she lost all of her limbs, I thought, ‘OK, well now her body’s going to be able to heal and she’s going to be able to get through this,” said Cheryl Scott, Janelle’s mother.

Cheryl says every day feels like a nightmare after her daughter was attacked by two pit bull dogs on Sept. 9. Two weeks later, she has lost all of her limbs because of her injuries.

Cheryl says Janelle was on her way to see a friend.

“Where the friend lives, you have to go through a wooded area to get up there. I guess he lives in a camper or something. So she was going up that way when the dogs came out and attacked her, and she knew the dogs and they knew her,” Cheryl said.

Cheryl says Janelle didn’t expect to lose more than one arm.

“After seeing her arm after the attack, she knew she was going to lose her right arm because she said when she looked down, she could see the bone, and it was just barely hanging on by tendons and stuff, so she knew she was going to lose that,” Cheryl said.

Now, two weeks later, her arms and legs have been amputated, but Cheryl says Janelle is staying positive. And no matter what, Cheryl will stay by her side every step of the way.

“I know that she can do it because we’re strong women, so I’m pretty sure that she’ll come through this, and I told her she has a purpose. I said, ‘Our creator wouldn’t do this, so there has to be a plan we just have to find out what it is,’” Cheryl said.

Cheryl said Janelle will have to go through surgery on Wednesday on what is left of her arms. She’s hoping she’ll have muscle in order to get prosthetics.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Janelle’s medical bills and her mom’s bills while she’s missing work to stay at the hospital.

If you would like to donate to Scott and her family, you can click here.