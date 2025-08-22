Woman reports attack at Hunter Park similar to recent Tukey Mountain rape

Hunter park Slides at Hunter Park (Staff)
By Kirk McCracken

For the second time this week, a woman has reported she was attacked at an area park.

Police say the victim reported she was attacked Thursday evening at Hunter Park in south Tulsa. The information she gave police was similar to a recent reported rape at Turkey Mountain late Monday night.

This happened as city leaders addressed the recent Turkey Mountain incident.

It was recently announced that more security cameras are being added to Turkey Mountain.

Tulsa police say they aren’t ruling out that it could be the same suspect.

