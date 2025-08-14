Woman rescued from Arkansas River

Firefighters from Jenks and Tulsa worked together to rescue a woman from the Arkansas River Thursday.

Jenks police said a woman was seen trashing in the water near the 96th Street bridge at about 1 p.m.

Police said the water level was extremely high and the current was strong.

Officers closed the 96th Street bridge so the Jenks Fire Department could begin a water rescue. Firefighters deployed a raft and attempted to bring the woman onboard, but firefighter said the strong currents separated them.

The Tulsa police and fire departments were also involved in the operation.

JFD deployed a raft again and was able to toss a flotation device to the woman. Then, Jenks police said rescuers were able to pull the woman into their raft and out of the water.

Jenks police said the incident serves as a reminder that even if river appears calm, there may be strong underwater currents that can cause someone to become submerged.