Woman shot in arm at north Tulsa apartment complex

Woman shot in the arm in North Tulsa (FOX23.com News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was shot in the arm Monday night in north Tulsa, according to police.

Police said at around 9:15 p.m., officers were sent to a shooting at the Apache Manor apartment complex, near Apache and North Harvard.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old with a gunshot wound to one of her arms, police said.

Police said EMSA provided medical treatment, but the victim was unsure if she wanted to go to the hospital.

According to police, possible suspect information has been given to them and detectives will be taking over the scene.