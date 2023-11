SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Police say a woman was shot in the neck Tuesday night in Sand Springs.

According to the Sand Springs Police Department, it happened near 2nd and Cleveland around 6:40 p.m.

Police say a woman was outside with her dogs when she heard gunshots coming from the south and then felt a pain in her neck.

The woman was later taken to the hospital, police said.

Police are now investigating where the shots came from.