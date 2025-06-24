Woman suspected of multiple burglaries and assault

Tulsa County deputies arrested a women Monday afternoon after they were called to multiple calls in the West Tulsa County area of Sand Springs.

The initial call was reported near Hwy. 412 and 129 W. Ave. where a caller witnessed a woman attempting to break into a home and a vehicle.

The caller says they confronted the woman and she threatened to kill the witness.

Minutes later, another person called 911 to report a vehicle that nearly hit a pole.

Deputies say the suspect, 20-year-old Tsalie Lee, then exited the vehicle, grabbed a Shepherd’s hook, and struck the woman’s front door, shattering the glass and injuring the victim.

During their follow-up investigation, deputies located an additional home and vehicle with broken windows.

Lee was booked into the jail for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, 1st and 2nd degree burglary, larceny of an automobile, and threatening a violent act.