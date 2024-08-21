Work on Delaware Avenue set to wrap up tomorrow

The rehabilitation project on Delaware Avenue between 81st Street and 91st Street in south Tulsa is expected to be finished sometime Thursday, a couple of months ahead of schedule.

The project started in May and was originally supposed to take until late October to complete.

During the course of the project, only one lane has been open, and traffic has been restricted to one-way travel only.

The road gets quite a bit of traffic from people going back and forth to ORU near 81st, the Home Depot store, near 91st, and the various retail outlets at 96th and Riverside.

Even though both lanes of traffic should reopen tomorrow, City officials say there could still be some workers finishing up some work on the shoulders of the road, so watch out for them and be prepared for occasional slowdowns.

