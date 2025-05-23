Works starts soon to widen Aspen between Tucson and Jasper in BA

All the right-of-ways have been secured, all the engineering is done, and soon, the City of Broken Arrow says they’ll start the project to widen Aspen Avenue between Tucson and Jasper.

On a “Driving B.A.” YouTube video released Thursday, City Engineer Charlie Bright says drivers will see ONG start relocating the gas lines during the next two weeks.

“And as soon as ONG is relocated out of the way, the City of Broken Arrow will have their contractor ready to show up soon after,” Bright said. “So definitely by this summer and fall, you’ll see construction going on at Jasper and Aspen.”

He says they’ll do the intersection at Jasper and Aspen first and then the intersection at Tucson and Aspen, and then they’ll widen the mile-long stretch of Aspen to five lanes between the two intersections.

He says they do the intersections first because that has the greatest effect on reducing congestion and slowdowns.