TULSA, Okla. — Wrestling fans, get ready because WWE Smackdown is returning to Tulsa’s BOK Center this summer!

See your favs like Randy Orton, LA Knight, Iyo Sky, and more.

The event is on June 14 at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

