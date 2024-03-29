Yale widening in south Tulsa within months of completion

South Tulsa drivers will notice the stretch between 81st and 91st streets on Yale Avenue looks a bit different as of Friday.

As construction continues to widen that stretch, traffic has been shifted to new pavement on the east side of the road. Two-way traffic was shifted to allow crews to finish up work on the west side.

The City of Tulsa said the yearslong project is in the final few months.

A total of 12 retaining walls were installed since construction began. Crews are finishing up their work on a new entrance to 85th Street into the Brookwood neighborhood.

Still to come, the city said, is the final bit of pavement work for the southbound lanes, raised medians and landscaping.

The formerly two lane road with its steep hill and windy curves was notorious for accidents. When construction is complete, the road will have six lanes and northbound and southbound traffic will be divided by a raised center median with dedicated left-turn bays.

In addition to being wider, the City of Tulsa said the road will be able to handle more traffic and will be safer with fewer tight curves.

In addition to the road and retaining wall work, the city also made sure the corridor could better handle stormwater.

The more than $29 million project, the largest street project in Tulsa to date, is expected to be finished in June 2024.







