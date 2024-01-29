Yogurt Company Will Pay You $10K To Ditch Your Phone For A Month

Digital detox FILE PHOTO: If you could lock up your cellphone for a month, you may win $10,000. (artisteer/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If your New Year’s resolutions include spending less time on your phone, why not consider participating in Siggi’s Digital Detox Program? According to inspiremore.com this yogurt company is offering a number of prizes to individuals who give up their phones for an entire month, including $10,000! According to Siggi’s Dairy, our digital devices are “one of the biggest distractions in our lives today.” That’s why they’re providing a little incentive for people to take a break from them!

“We’re introducing a NEW kind of ‘Dry January’ this year,” reads the Siggi’s Digital Detox challenge on their website. “Instead of abstaining from alcohol for a month, we challenge you to ditch your smartphone!”

In order to participate in Siggi’s Digital Detox Program, you’ll need to fill out an application by January 31. You’ll also need to submit an essay explaining why you want to take a break from your smartphone. If selected for the program, you’ll receive a special lockbox courtesy of Siggi’s Dairy where you’ll keep your phone for a month, according to UPI. In addition to the prize money, you’ll also receive a flip phone and three months of yogurt!

Are you willing to give this challenge a shot? You can enter for a chance to join Siggi’s Digital Detox Program here! Who knows — a month without a smartphone might make you yearn for simpler times!



