TULSA, Okla. — The primary elections for federal, state, and county candidates are scheduled for June 18 across Oklahoma.

Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find your polling place using the OK Voter Portal here.

Voters are reminded that Oklahoma has modified, closed primaries.