Youth Services of Tulsa holding back-to-school donation drive

The Youth Advisory Board (YAB) at Youth Services of Tulsa is hosting a School Supply Donation Drive to make sure students have what they need for classes in the upcoming school year.

The drive runs through August 18, with donation drop-off available at Youth Services of Tulsa, 311 South Madison Avenue.

“We believe every student deserves the tools they need to thrive in school,” says Rose Morris, a member of the board. “This is a chance for our community to come together and support each other.”

The group is collecting items such as backpacks, tissues, disinfectant wipes, pencils, crayons, and snacks. You can drop off supplies at Youth Services of Tulsa Monday - Thursday, from 8:30am - 5:30pm, or Friday until 4:30pm, or purchase from an Amazon wish list and have it delivered to Youth Services of Tulsa. YAB members will deliver all donations to local participating elementary schools.