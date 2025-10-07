Zeeco celebrates new Tulsa-based global headquarters

Zeeco headquarters ribbon cutting Courtesy: Zeeco
By Steve Berg

Company has been renovating building for the past two years. — After roughly two years of renovations, longtime Tulsa manufacturer Zeeco said today their Global Headquarters at 47th and Garnett is now officially complete.

Company leaders held a celebration there today to mark the occasion.

2025 has been a good year for the company, which makes combustion, heat transfer, and pollution control equipment, mainly for the oil and gas industry.

In May, they started a major expansion of their Broken Arrow technology center.

And say they’ve created 250 jobs in Oklahoma this year alone.

They say around 450 people work in the global HQ in Tulsa and that there’s room for more, as the company grows.

Zeeco has around 3,000 employees total, at 7 manufacturing facilities around the world.

