LOCASH creates a 'Snow Angel' for Christmas 2025

LOCASH is getting romantic — just in time for the Christmas season — with their new holiday song, "Snow Angel."

"Personally, I'm a traditional Christmas song guy, and I know there's a lot of people just like me," Chris Lucas says. "But this one is something special - it's the 'Hometown Home' of Christmas songs! We felt good writing it and feel even more amazing singing it."

"Hometown Home" topped the chart for multiple weeks in April, a milestone for the duo since they released it via their own label.

"For years, everyone's been asking us to write and record Christmas songs," Preston Brust adds. "Since it is our favorite holiday, and with all the momentum around Galaxy Label Group snowballing, we decided this was finally the time to do it."

The new single from Bet the Farm, "Wrong Hearts," continues its climb in country's top 40.

