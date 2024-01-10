Love horses and cardigans? Reba's got new apparel for you

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

In need of a new cardigan for the cold? Look no further than Reba McEntire and Dillard's new cardigan.

Priced at $118, the beige, long-sleeved cardigan features a jacquard horse design in the front and has a ribbed point collar neckline. It also has a button front closure and is made of sweater knit fabrication.

"Just like them horses," Reba captioned her Instagram post, which featured a photo of her modeling the cardigan. Her caption is also a nod to her 2015 song, "Just Like Them Horses."

You can shop this new horse motif cardigan and other pieces from Reba's collection at Dillard's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!