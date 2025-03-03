Luke Bryan clocks in for the first of 2 'GMA' appearances

ABC/Heidi Gutman
By Stephen Hubbard

The countdown is on to the 2025 premiere of American Idol on ABC, and Luke Bryan kicked off the week with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

While Robin commented on Luke's ever-present happy outlook, he and Michael bonded over their seemingly questionable golf games. Luke also previewed his new tour and performed the song it's named for, "Country Song Came On."

Luke will be back on GMA on Wednesday, along with fellow Idol judges Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie, ahead of the show's premiere on Sunday.

If you missed the Monday segment, you can check it out online now.

