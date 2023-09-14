Luke Bryan gets an epic roast from Dierks Bentley: "You're old dude"

Luke Bryan recently celebrated achieving 30 career #1 singles at country radio.

Present at his Nashville party were members from the music industry, his team at Universal Music Group Nashville and several country stars, including Dierks Bentley. Just before delivering a cover of Luke's "Play It Again," Dierks surprised Luke and attendees with a hilarious roast about the 47-year-old's age.

"30 number-ones, man. The first thing I think of when I hear the numbers is s***, you're old dude. You're old. F***, you're old," jokes Dierks. "I mean, Storme was rattling off the people that have 30 number-ones. George Strait, old. Ronnie Milsap, really old. Conway Twitty, dead. I only got 22. I'm young."

After receiving his 30 #1s glass plaque onstage, Luke took the mic to share his thank-you speech, which included a heartfelt message to his wife, Caroline.

"First of all, Caroline, I love you so much. Thank you for just everything. I mean, when you think about [how] we met in college when I was picking a guitar with Michael doing two-men acoustic shows, and we had our moments in college, got away from each other for five and a half years," recounts Luke.

"And then you walked back into this music stuff with me knowing it was going to be challenging and crazy," he adds with gratitude.

Luke's Farm Tour kicks off Thursday, September 14, and his Country On Tour resumes Thursday, September 28.

The country superstar and Peyton Manning are set to host the 57th annual CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Luke's currently approaching the top 10 on the country charts with "But I Got A Beer In My Hand."

