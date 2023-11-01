Luke Bryan hopes to "bring a lot of smiles to everybody's faces" at this year's CMA Awards

With the CMA Awards just around the corner, Luke Bryan is taking time to reflect on how he's grown as a co-host alongside National Football League Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

"I just love getting more comfortable in the role. I mean, the first year [I] hosted by myself, [and it was] pretty, pretty stressful, pretty nervous," Luke recounts. "To have Peyton come in was, you know, he and I being able to work back and forth together. And I know how he works, he knows how I work now."

Since it's the second time Luke and Peyton are co-hosting, fans can naturally expect an augmented onscreen chemistry between both hosts.

"I think if anything's different, [it'll be] our chemistry on TV [since] it'll be one year further down the road," notes Luke. "Peyton was a rookie last year and now he's in his second year."

As Luke gears up to host Country Music's Biggest Night once again, he knows what's most important for him to focus on. "Always be more comfortable in the moment, be loose, be fun, and bring a lot of smiles to everybody's faces," he shares.

The 57th CMA Awards airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

