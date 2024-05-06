Luke Bryan plots 15th Farm Tour

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Get ready for the 15th run of Luke Bryan's Farm Tour.

The trek kicks off September 21 in Marshville, North Carolina, with stops in Shelbyville, Kentucky; Millersport, Ohio; and Smithton, Pennsylvania, on September 26, 27 and 28, respectively. Two additional concerts will be announced soon.

Conner Smith, Tucker Wetmore, The Peach Pickers (comprising songwriters Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip) and DJ Rock will serve as opening acts.

Presale tickets for Luke's Fan Club, the Nut House, and App users begin May 6 at 10 a.m. local time at lukebryan.com/all-access-pass. General sale starts May 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

For a full list of Luke's tour dates, including his ongoing Mind of a Country Boy Tour, visit lukebryan.com.

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is Luke's current single, and it's approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

