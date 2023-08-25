Luke Bryan revisits his high school days, which involved band, drama, church + more

With back-to-school season in full force, country superstar Luke Bryan's taking a trip down memory lane to revisit his high school days, which involved being part of a band, athletics and even drama.

"I had my little band. We were doing band rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week and playing little shows. And then I was always pretty athletic, but everybody else grew and I never hit my growth spurt until, really, I got out of high school. So I kind of phased out athletics and really got involved in drama and did a couple [of] state, one-act plays," Luke recalls to ABC Audio.

As busy as Luke was with extracurricular activities, he also found time to be pretty involved in his local community.

"I always had fun. I worked at the grocery store and, you know, didn't get in much trouble, but always sang in the church choir and led my local Wednesday night youth groups at church and stuff," recounts the "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" singer. "So, yeah, I was hitting church and singing on Sundays and trying not to get in any trouble on the weekends."

You can watch Luke's life and career chronicled in his original docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, streaming now on Amazon Freevee.

