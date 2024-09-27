Luke Bryan welcomes you to the 'Mind Of A Country Boy'

Luke Bryan's eighth studio album, Mind Of A Country Boy, has arrived.



The 14-track set features Luke's current single, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It," which is in the top five of the country charts, as well as the earlier-released "Country Song Came On," "But I Got a Beer In My Hand" and "Country On."



"I think this album, as I've tried to do with all my albums, just has a little bit of everything," Bryan says of his latest effort. "I do some things different vocally on this one that I've not done before. It's about each song having its place and having its meaning. It's trying not to be overly redundant with songs."



"I think that's why I've been blessed to have a long career and what I feel like this album's going to do," he says.



Luke adds in an Instagram post, "This album shows a deeper look into where I am in life as a person, artist, dad, and husband. I'm really proud of how it turned out."



Luke's slated to wrap his Farm Tour 2024 run in Millersport, Ohio, and Smithton, Pennsylvania, on Friday and Saturday. For Luke's full tour schedule, visit lukebryan.com.

Here's the track list for Mind of a Country Boy:

"Mind of a Country Boy"

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It"

"Country Song Came On"

"Pair of Boots"

"But I Got a Beer in My Hand"

"Kansas"

"Country On"

"Fish on the Wall"

"She's Still Got It"

"Closing Time in California"

"For the Kids"

"Southern and Slow"

"I'm on a Tractor"

"Jesus 'Bout My Kids"

