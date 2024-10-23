Luke Bryan's got his 'Mind' on a new retail store

The next time you're in Nashville's 12 South neighborhood, you just might spot a new retail store, courtesy of Luke Bryan and Jockey International, Inc.



Opening in late November at 2605 12th Ave. S, Coopers 12South will meld influences from the "Nashville music scene," Luke's "love of the great outdoors" and "the Jockey brand story, centering on family, community and tradition," according to a release.



"I could not be more excited to partner with my friends at Jockey to open this store right here in Music City on 12South," says Luke. "Coopers 12South is going to be such a great experience for everyone who enters our door while also focusing on being a good neighbor to those up and down that street."



"What an honor to not only shine a light on the outdoors I love to sing about and live every day but also offer a place for many others to share their visions and passions," adds the "Country On" singer, who launched his Jockey Outdoors by Luke Bryan Collection in 2022.



In other Luke-related news, his new docuseries, It's All Country, will premiere Nov. 15 on Hulu; you can watch its trailer now on YouTube.



Luke's also readying to host the 2024 CMA Awards with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson on Nov. 20. The show will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

