Luke Bryan's staple 4th of July activities? Water and fireworks

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

Like many of us, Luke Bryan's 4th of July holiday activities typically involve two things: being on a boat and shooting up fireworks.

"My plans for the Fourth are always to be on the boat somewhere in the water, and buy a few fireworks, [and] send 'em up in the sky for the boys," Luke tells the press. "It's always a boat and water, whether it's in the Gulf of Mexico, whether it's in Georgia..."

"We don't have a total plan yet," he says of this year's arrangement. "But we'll be having a good time on the Fourth."

Luke's latest single, "But I Got A Beer In My Hand," is currently #18 and rising on the country chart.

His headlining Country On Tour continues this week with stops in Wantagh, New York, and Columbia, Maryland. For the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit Luke's website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!