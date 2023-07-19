Luke Combs' "Fast Car" is now RIAA-certified Platinum

Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

This milestone arrives as "Fast Car" sits atop both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts this week.

"That song's just been a huge part of my life for a really long time," Luke says of "Fast Car." "It's one of the first songs I remember hearing. It's probably my first favorite song that I ever had and spent tons of time listening to it with my dad in his pickup truck when I was a kid, probably 4 or 5 years old at that time."

"Ever since I could play guitar, it was one of the first songs I wanted to learn," he adds.

You can find "Fast Car" on Luke's latest album, Gettin' Old.

