Luke Combs' 'Fathers & Sons' debuts at #6 on 'Billboard' 200 chart

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Luke CombsFathers & Sons has debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The project, which arrived June 14, just two days ahead of Father's Day, scored 60,000 equivalent album units, according to Billboard. 

This is Luke's sixth time launching inside the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

You can get tickets to catch Luke on his ongoing Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour now at lukecombs.com.

Luke's "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" from the upcoming Twisters: The Album is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.

