Luke Combs has now sold more records than Garth Brooks

Luke Combs has now passed Garth Brooks as the country artist with the most RIAA certifications in history, having sold 168 million units during his career.

“When my team first told me about this, my initial reaction was, ‘Are you sure? There’s no way,’" Luke says. "It was only 8 years ago that I got my first plaque for ‘Hurricane’ going gold. I knew then, without a doubt, I had the best fans in the world. The song had gone platinum before they could even give me the gold plaque."

Luke is quick to give all the credit to his supporters.

"I’m super humbled by the fans’ belief in me and support of my music today and over the years," he continues. "I know this does not happen without them. This achievement is more so theirs than it is mine. All I ever hoped and dreamed of from the beginning of this crazy ride was to make music that made people feel something and I can’t wait to continue making country music for the rest of my life.”

Luke just released the three-track The Prequel ahead of the arrival of his new album next year, which will also feature his current top-10 hit, "Back in the Saddle."

