Luke Combs is excited to do something 'for the first time' at the CMA Awards

It's always special when an artist gets an Album of the Year nod, but it means even more for Luke Combs when it's his autobiographical Fathers & Sons, an album he dedicated to his two boys.



"That one's a little extra special, man. To be able to have something like that for [my sons] and just, you know, to do something that you're really passionate about and have it be recognized is always nice," Luke tells ABC Audio.



Luke, however, won't be performing a track from Fathers & Sons during the CMAs Wednesday. Instead, he'll blow in with his latest hit, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," from the Twisters soundtrack — and it'll very much be like a scene from the film.



"The performance will be really fun. You know, we've always kind of stripped our stuff back and really let the music be out front. And we let go of that for this performance," shares Luke.



"We've got the fire and the cool stuff and it's like it's part of the movie, you know?" he teases. "I feel like the song really fits that kind of stuff. So we're excited to do that for the first time."



The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

