Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Eric Church + more added to CMA Awards performance lineup

By Jeremy Chua

The second round of performers for the 58th annual CMA Awards has been announced.

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea BalleriniRiley Green, Ella Langley, Noah Kahan, Kacey Musgraves, Bailey Zimmerman and Megan Moroney have been added to the bill.

Also on the lineup are previously announced performers Chris StapletonLuke BryanPost MaloneLainey WilsonThomas RhettDierks BentleyAshley McBrydeShaboozeyTeddy SwimsSierra HullMolly Tuttle and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes.

Here's a list of songs that'll be performed:

Luke Combs - "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"
Jelly Roll and Brooks & Dunn - "Believe"
Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan - "Cowboys Cry Too"
Ella Langley and Riley Green - "You Look Like You Love Me"
Megan Moroney - "Am I Okay?"
Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"
Bailey Zimmerman - "New to Country"
Luke Bryan - "Love You, Miss You, Mean It"
Lainey Wilson - "4x4xU"
Post Malone - "Yours"
Chris Stapleton - "What Am I Gonna Do"
Post Malone and Chris Stapleton - "California Sober"
Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and "Highway"
Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims - "Somethin' Bout a Woman" and "Lose Girl"
Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - "American Girl" (Tom Petty cover)

Cody will deliver "an unforgettable performance" according to the CMA, and Ashley says hers "is gonna be special."

2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient George Strait will also be honored with a star-packed tribute.

A full list of presenters will be announced soon.

The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke, Peyton Manning and Lainey, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!