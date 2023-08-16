Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson + more earn People's Choice Country Awards nominations

The nominees for the People's Choice Country Awards have been announced.



Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini are among the artists vying for the night's biggest honor, the People's Artist of 2023 award.



Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and HARDY, and Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Megan Moroney are among those nominated in the Male Artist of 2023 and Female Artist of 2023 categories, respectively.



Additionally, Luke's cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Megan's "Tennessee Orange," Jelly's "Need a Favor" and HARDY and Lainey's duet "wait in the truck" earned nods in the Song of 2023 category.



Bailey, Megan, Corey Kent, ERNEST, Priscilla Block, Zach Bryan and more also notched nominations in the New Artist of 2023 category.



Fans can vote for their favorite artists from Wednesday, August 16, to Friday, August 25, at votepcca.com. Additional votes made on Turbo Tuesday, August 22, will count twice.



People's Choice Country Awards, hosted by Little Big Town, airs live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House September 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.



Here's the full list of nominees for the People's Choice Country Awards:



People's Artist of 2023



Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan



Male Artist of 2023



Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan



Female Artist of 2023



Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert



Group/Duo of 2023



Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty



New Artist of 2023



Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

ERNEST

Ingrid Andress

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan



Social Country Artist of 2023



Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain



Song of 2023



"Fast Car" by Luke Combs, Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

"Last Night" by Morgan Wallen, Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak

"Love You Anyway" by Luke Combs, Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher

"Need A Favor" by Jelly Roll, Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta

"Tennessee Orange" by Megan Morone, Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins

"Thank God" by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

"Thinkin' Bout Me" by Morgan Wallen, Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips

"wait in the truck" by HARDY, feat. Lainey Wilson, Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair



Collaboration of 2023



"Beer With My Friends" by Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion, Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter

"Cowgirls" by Morgan Wallen, feat. ERNEST, Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak

"red" by HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen, Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice

"Save Me" by Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson, Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll

"Thank God" by Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown, Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

"wait in the truck" by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson, Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

"We Don't Fight Anymore" by Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good

"You, Me, And Whiskey" by Justin Moore, Priscilla Block, Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor



Crossover Song of 2023



"Dawns" by Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers, Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan

"Just Say I'm Sorry" by P!nk, Chris Stapleton, Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton

"Life Goes On" by Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs, Songwriter: Ed Sheeran

"Seasons" by Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton, Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay

"Texas" by Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris, Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren "Oak" Felder

"That's Not How This Works" by Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay, Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers

"UNHEALTHY" by Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain, Songwriters: Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough

"Wasted" by Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel, Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz



Album of 2023



Bell Bottom Country– Lainey Wilson

Different Man– Kane Brown

Gettin' Old– Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time– Morgan Wallen

Religiously. The Album.– Bailey Zimmerman

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat– Kelsea Ballerini

the mockingbird & THE CROW– HARDY

Whitsitt Chapel– Jelly Roll



Music Video of 2023



"In Your Love" – Tyler Childers

"Need a Favor" – Jelly Roll

"Tennessee Orange" – Megan Moroney

"Thank God" – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

"Thought You Should Know" – Morgan Wallen

"wait in the truck" – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

"Where We Started" – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

"You Proof" – Morgan Wallen



Concert of 2023



Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour

Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

