Luke Combs' tear-filled trip down memory lane

If you're ready to have your heart melted, just check out one of the latest Instagram post from Luke Combs.

He's celebrating the birthday of his oldest son, Tex, who was born June 19, 2022.

"T-Man. I can't believe you're 3 (for Dale) years old already," he begins, with a nod to Dale Earnhardt. "I went through my phone this morning before you and your brother woke up to try and find these photos. That took me on a journey down memory lane that brought me to tears."

The photos show Luke, Tex and younger son Beau — who'll be 2 in August — fishing, in the pool and even rock climbing.

"Talk about the best Father’s Day gift of all time buddy," Luke continues, referencing last Sunday's holiday. "That’s you. We’ve had so much fun, made so many memories, and I can’t wait for the ones up ahead. Me and your Mama are so lucky to be your parents. We’re so proud of you, and we love you so much. Happy Birthday buddy."

Luke set his slideshow to "The Man He Sees in Me," from his Fathers & Sons album, which was inspired by his boys.

