Maddie & Tae add new classics to 'We Need Christmas'

Maddie & Tae have released the extended version of We Need Christmas.



Originally released in 2020, the nine-track set now includes three additional yuletide classics: "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," "The Christmas Song" and "White Christmas."



"We're so excited that our new holiday album is waiting for you when the Christmas spirit hits," the duo shares. "We've added three of our favorite holiday songs to We Need Christmas, and hope it adds some joy to your holiday season. It's never too early in our book!"



Maddie & Tae are currently climbing the country charts with their new single, "Heart They Didn't Break."



Here's the track list for We Need Christmas (Extended Version):

"This Christmas"

"It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas"

"Holly Jolly Christmas"

"O Come All Ye Faithful"

"The Christmas Song"

"Merry Married Christmas"

"Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)"

"White Christmas"

"We Need Christmas"

