Maddie & Tae plot headlining tour, celebrate friendship milestone

Maddie & Tae are celebrating 10 years of being tour buddies with their headlining Here's To Friends Tour.

The newly announced 12-date trek kicks off March 16 in New Port Richey, Florida, and will wrap in Camrose, Alberta, on August 4.

"This year's Here’s To Friends Tour is really special because it marks 14 years of friendship and 10 years of touring the world together," Maddie & Tae share. "We started touring when we were just babies and now we’ve got little babies of our own!"

"We are so ready to celebrate 10 years of touring with our fans who have grown up with us and continue to join us on this wild ride!" the duo add.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Maddie & Tae's fan club members begins January 9.

Maddie & Tae are rising on the country charts with their new single, "Heart They Didn't Break."

