Make that Dr. 'Girl Goin' Nowhere': Ashley McBryde to be honored by Arkansas State

You'll soon be able to call her Dr. Ashley McBryde.

The "One Night Standards" hitmaker recently found out she's getting an honorary doctorate in music from her alma mater, Arkansas State University. You can watch the emotional moment on her socials.

“Everybody called my dad Doc and everybody called his dad Doc. I always wondered what that felt like -- the pride that filled their chests when they were addressed by that title,” Ashley says. “I am beyond grateful and so humbly honored to be recognized by my Alma Mater with a Doctorate in Music. To know I now carry that title in a field that has been my life's passion and purpose is a feeling I will cherish forever.”

Ashley will accept the honor during Arkansas State's spring 2025 commencement ceremony May 10 in Jonesboro.

