Make your own Eric Church-inspired aviator sunglasses

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

In celebration of Eric Church's ongoing Country Heart, Restless Soul exhibit, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is giving fans a chance to make their own Eric-inspired signature aviator sunglasses.

Happening on Sunday, September 3, the two-hour family-friendly event will provide visitors with markers, stickers, sequins and more to decorate their own paper aviators.

Entry is included with every admission ticket purchased and is free to all museum members.

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!