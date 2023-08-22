Make your own Eric Church-inspired aviator sunglasses

In celebration of Eric Church's ongoing Country Heart, Restless Soul exhibit, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is giving fans a chance to make their own Eric-inspired signature aviator sunglasses.



Happening on Sunday, September 3, the two-hour family-friendly event will provide visitors with markers, stickers, sequins and more to decorate their own paper aviators.



Entry is included with every admission ticket purchased and is free to all museum members.



For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

