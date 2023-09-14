Maren Morris + Hozier to perform on 'CMT Crossroads'

Maren Morris and Hozier are teaming up for an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads.

The show will feature collaborative performances of songs including Maren's "The Bones," "My Church," upcoming new song "The Tree" and Hozier's "Take Me to Church."



"Hozier is such a necessary artist to these times," Maren says. "He meets every moment with tenderness, clever wit and a strong moral stance for what is right. I've loved becoming friends with him over the years and I truly consider him to be one of the best of our generation. It was so much fun to collaborate again."

"Getting to share songs with Maren Morris for CMT Crossroads was a uniquely rewarding and fun experience," adds Hozier. "I've often felt a great deal of kinship between her work and my own. Getting to explore that and work alongside someone so outrageously talented was a joy. There were moments on that stage that I got to be a musician, a performer, collaborator and an audience member to Maren's beautiful new music all at once."



Maren and Hozier previously released a duet version of "The Bones" in 2019.

CMT Crossroads: Hozier & Maren Morris premieres September 22 on CMT. You'll also be able to watch it on CMT.com and via the MTV app starting September 23.

Maren's two-pack release, The Bridge, drops Friday, September 15, and can be presaved now.

