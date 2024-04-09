Meet Lee Brice's new "Drinkin' Buddies": Nate Smith + Hailey Whitters

It's time to get rowdy with Lee Brice and his new drinkin' buddies, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters.



Lee has announced he's teamed with Nate and Hailey for his new song, "Drinkin' Buddies," arriving April 26.



According to a press release, the track is a "celebratory toast to the folks who help take the sting out of a bad day and make the good ones even better."



"Drinkin' Buddies" is available for presave now.



While you wait, you can check out a snippet of the upcoming track on Lee's Instagram.

