Megan Moroney on being a first-time CMA Awards nominee: "It doesn't feel real"

Megan Moroney has garnered her first-ever CMA Awards nominations. The fast-rising newcomer is nominated for New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year with her hit single, "Tennessee Orange."

Reflecting on her career milestone, Megan shares, "I grew up watching the CMA Awards and thought it was the coolest thing last year that I got to be a host on the red carpet and attend… now I’m lucky enough to be nominated for two awards and it doesn’t feel real!"

"Tennessee Orange" is the lead single off Megan's debut album, Lucky, which arrived in May.

Megan's headlining The Lucky Tour kicks off September 20 in New York City. For a full list of dates, visit Megan's website.

The 57th CMA Awards airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

