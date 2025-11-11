Megan Moroney lands on 'Cloud 9' as she readies new album

Megan Moroney's emerging from the trademark blue that signified her second album, Am I Okay?, and walking into the signature pink that denotes her third album, Cloud 9.

Set to arrive Feb. 20, 2026, the album cover shows Megan suspended on a ladder from the heavens, against a sky of pink clouds. The backless gown she's wearing seems to be made of the same cotton-candy-like substance.

"I am so excited for my fans and I to dive into this new world of Cloud 9 together," Megan says. "Similar to the first two albums, it's all written about honest, personal experiences, but these songs were written by the strongest, most confident version of myself I've ever been."

"My feet feel firmly planted in my artistry," she continues, "and it was fun to play around sonically, while still sticking to my roots of what my fans and I love. Cloud 9 is a state of mind, and I have no doubt this will be the best chapter yet."

The back cover, which she shared on her socials, seems to indicate there are 15 songs on the record, though the titles are obscured save for three: the title track, her current single "Six Months Later," and the recently released "Beautiful Things."

Stay tuned to learn more about the new record, as Megan heads into Nov. 19's CMA Awards tied for the most nominations with Ella Langley, with six apiece.

