Megan Moroney teases vulnerable unreleased song

Megan Moroney is baring her heart on a new song, "28th of June."

Megan previewed the unreleased track on Instagram with the caption "*writes 4 songs in one day because i'm off the road & missed songwriting so much*."

The piano-driven demo clip features lyrics that chronicle the persona's aching post-breakup sentiments.

"Just 'cause something's good don't mean it'll last/ By far we fell apart and just like that/ Time kept ticking and you moved on/ Another 365 have come and gone/ Today would have been a day that we'd celebrate/ And now it's just another Tuesday," Megan sings in the chorus.

Megan continues her ascent on the country charts with "I'm Not Pretty," the follow-up single to the chart-topping "Tennessee Orange." Both tracks can be found on Megan's debut album, Lucky, which arrived in May and received the deluxe treatment in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.