Megan Moroney's advice for the heartbroken? 'It always gets better'

Mending a broken heart this Valentine's Day?



Hang in there, "it always get better." Just ask Megan Moroney.



"Heartbreak I feel like is just something that happens in life. And it's OK to be sad, but you've got to pick yourself back up. And I think, you know, on Am I Okay?, that's why there's songs like '28th of June' and the song that follows it is 'Indifferent' because it's, you know, it's OK to feel sad, but you should never stay there," Megan shares.

The "Tennessee Orange" singer's been there before, too.



"I think there was a time where I had my heart broken so bad where I just thought my life was going to be over," Megan recalls of her first breakup. "It's like your first heartbreak is like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm never going to survive.' You know what I mean?"



"I just wish I could go back and give my younger self a hug and be like, 'Girl, you're good. Just keep doing what you're doing,'" she says. "I'm happy to have songs that can maybe help other, anyone really, through heartbreak."



If you're in need of a comforting heartbreak song, check out Megan's current single, "Am I Okay?", which is now in the top 15 of the country charts.



Megan's upcoming Am I Okay? Tour kicks off March 20 in Montreal, Quebec. For tickets, visit meganmoroney.com.

