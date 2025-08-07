Meghan Patrick is a 'Golden Child' on the rise

Meghan Patrick (Riser House)
By Stephen Hubbard
Meghan Patrick has her biggest U.S. hit so far with "Golden Child."
Already a star in her native Canada, she found it particularly thrilling to watch the premiere of the song's video on CMT's billboard in New York City.
“Getting to see my video in Times Square was a once in a lifetime moment," she reflects. "While I sat and watched the video, I became really emotional but I just kept thinking about all of the times that I've thought about giving up and somehow found the strength to keep going. Getting to sit in that joy and experience that with my team is a moment I'll never forget, and a strong reminder of why I never gave up.”

The "Golden Child" video traces the relationship of a lifelong group of friends, as slumber parties morph into late night drinks and they support each other through an instance of domestic violence. You can check it out on YouTube now. 

"Golden Child" has already cracked the top 10 in Canada, while it's just broken into the top 40 in the U.S.

